Asuka Is Now Officially The Best Women’s Wrestler In The World

Wrestling fans can argue about who the best wrestler in the world is and never agree on the same answer because there are so many names to choose. It’s the same for women’s wrestling too, which is a great thing because it shows how much women’s wrestling has evolved.
There’s so much talent over the world that it’s hard to come up with a simple answer about who the best women’s wrestler is. Thanks to Pro Wrestling Illustrated, we actually have a list of their top ten women’s wrestlers. This is a follow up to their men’s list that came out in August that had Kazuchika Okada in the number one spot.
The woman they chose in the number one spot was Asuka, who has a two year undefeated streak and recently just debuted on WWE’s Raw brand. Her 510-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion made history and she didn’t lose the title. She just moved onto Raw where the streak continues.
I’m sure people will argue about the other names on the list, but I don’t think there’s much argument against Asuka considering her title reign, her push, the quality of her matches and the star power that she has. Asuka is a good choice for the top spot.
Pffft, as if Io deserves to be behind Bayley or Sasha since they moved up to the main roster.
Alexa should probably be at 2, but otherwise, the top 10 is fine.
Yeah, that got to me too – Charlotte held a title for three and a half months of the time period, Alexa for eight (by my reckoning) Are they really rating Smackdown that much lower than Raw?
For some reason the women’s PWI list annually raises more fervent arguments then the men’s list. IT’S ALL BASED ON KAYFABE.
Not gonna pretend to know Io Shirai or anything Kairi did before the MYC, but I’m glad to see Naomi getting recognition in the top 10. Having Bayley and Nattie that far ahead of Becky (who is all the way down at 19!) is a pretty big head-scratcher, though.
Just makes me realize how much they’ve ruined Charlotte by moving her to Smackdown and a face turn. She was the most over heel in the company
I feel like it’s more the fact that Smackdown has done NOTHING with her. Heel or face, if you’re just sitting on your hands doing nothing, then, it really doesn’t matter.
She gets her shot against Naomi, then…
Her and Becky both have gotten shafted. I’d really like to know what world SDL is living in where they think Carmella and Natalya are more interesting and worth being main event talents than Tea-X, but it sure as hell ain’t Earth (and as an aside, I like Carmella). Becky Lynch had that one moment after MitB where she talked about how everyone keeps taking shortcuts to pass her up, and WWE follows up on it with…