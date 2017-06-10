Austin Aries Clarified He Isn’t Taking Time Off From WWE

WWE Network

Earlier this week, Austin Aries appeared on Busted Open Radio and appeared to indicate that he would be stepping away from WWE for a while to deal with some nagging injuries and possibly to promote his new book. Shortly after that, some fans and websites noted that Aries was advertised to appear at this weekend’s WWE Live Events, leading the speculation to change to assuming he meant he would just be taking some time off from appearing on television.

Well, it turns out that none of that is the case! Aries spoke with Josh Barnett at For the Win on Friday and cleared the air, saying that the quote in question was taken out of context. He says he has no plans to take time off, and that he’s doing just fine, as far as full-time wrestlers go.

“If you look at the full quote and what I said was, Everyone is dealing with various stuff,” he said. “I don’t think there is anyone in the locker room is 100%. We’re all nicked and banged up to various degrees. Like anything else, you pick and choose the times you need address when it needs to be addressed and some times are better than others.” “I figure no matter what interview I do, the real good ‘journalists’ are going to find the completely irrelevant quotes that will drum up some controversy and stick it on their page to get some clicks and completely miss the real context of what the interview is about. That’s what we do nowadays and call it ‘journalism.’”

So there you have it. We don’t have to fear that The Greatest Man That Ever Lived will no longer be gracing our televisions. He’ll be around, producing bananas from god knows where and sporting wonderfully fuzzy jackets. No one can complain about any of that.