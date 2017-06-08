We May Not See Austin Aries Back In WWE For A While

Over the past year, Austin Aries has missed some extended time due to a serious eye injury, seen his fiancee get signed to WWE, seen his WrestleMania match get cut from the North American DVD release, and has come up short in like five million different WWE Cruiserweight Championship matches. And that’s not to mention your standard wear and tear that comes with working a full-time WWE schedule. At least we know he’s been getting plenty of potassium.
Regardless of his banana intake, it seems like the bumps and bruises may have caught up to the 39-year-old veteran.
On Wednesday, Aries was a guest on Busted Open Radio and revealed that he will be taking some time off from WWE to deal with some nagging injuries. (Transcript via WrestleZone.)
Know what helps your body recover faster? The flesh of another animal. NOM
Vegan Superpowers aren’t workin so well now are they?
Breezango as the Vegan Police, please and thank you.
That Neville vs Aries match was heavily underrated
Know what’s effective and doesn’t wear your body down? A thumb to the eye. A-Double should give it a try some time
So who do we think is going to be the one to dethrone Neville? A few months ago, I would have thought perhaps Cedric or Tozawa could be potentials, but given how well Neville has been built up, it has to be major star/NXT star at this stage.
He will be missed. He’s been a bright spot on 205L, as his wrestling kept getting more and more intense. What a great series of matches with Neville… too bad they didn’t put the belt on Austin for awhile. When they decide to take the title off of Roode, I hope there’s a Dirty Heels reunion… maybe some tag-teaming will be a little easier on the body.
Can we throw his ass back on commentary at least?