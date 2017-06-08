We May Not See Austin Aries Back In WWE For A While

06.08.17

Over the past year, Austin Aries has missed some extended time due to a serious eye injury, seen his fiancee get signed to WWE, seen his WrestleMania match get cut from the North American DVD release, and has come up short in like five million different WWE Cruiserweight Championship matches. And that’s not to mention your standard wear and tear that comes with working a full-time WWE schedule. At least we know he’s been getting plenty of potassium.

Regardless of his banana intake, it seems like the bumps and bruises may have caught up to the 39-year-old veteran.

On Wednesday, Aries was a guest on Busted Open Radio and revealed that he will be taking some time off from WWE to deal with some nagging injuries. (Transcript via WrestleZone.)

