Batista Is Interested In A WWE Return, But Not As A Part-Timer

The last time Batista wrestled in WWE was in 2014 following a six month run that including his only Royal Rumble win and being a part of the WrestleMania 30 main event. Following a loss with his Evolution buddies Triple H and Randy Orton against The Shield at Payback 2014, Batista quit WWE — at least in storyline — because his movie career was about to take off. Since that happened, he has talked about how mad he was that he didn’t get to work more with Daniel Bryan did an amazing wave and hasn’t been a part of WWE since then.

It’s not like Batista is sitting at home doing nothing. Since he left WWE, his movie career has taken off with major roles in Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2, Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, Avengers: Infinity War and more. Needless to say, the man who uses his real name Dave Bautista in movies has been really busy and things aren’t slowing down for the 48-year-old former six-time WWE Champion.

Batista recently appeared on Jim Ross’ podcast for a two-part episode. Part one covered a lot of his wrestling career, including his belief he should have main evented WrestleMania 23, and in part two, Ross asked the man he once recruited to WWE if he wanted to return to WWE one day. Batista explained he wanted to return, but there are some conditions.