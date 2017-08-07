Bayley Will Be Unable To Compete At WWE SummerSlam

YouTube

Following her match last week against Nia Jax, word came down that WWE’s Bayley had been injured on Raw. The severity of the injury was not immediately known, but right from the outset, both WWE.com and independent reports warned that her Raw Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam against champion Alexa Bliss might be in danger.

Bayley was not able to be evaluated until this week, when the swelling in her shoulder went down, so we were just waiting throughout the week and weekend for the other shoe to drop.

Well, that shoe finally dropped on Monday, and it was a shoe that had a separated shoulder in it.