The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 4/28/97: Whatever

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Hollywood Hogan teamed up with the latest members of the New World Order, Grace Jones and Robert Vaughn, to film McCinsey’s Island, a movie about ex-military searching for buried treasure or something and breakdancing with sassy parrots. I don’t know, nobody’s ever actually seen it. Also on the program, Glacier kicked a cyclops in the eyeball and almost got his own eyeball removed via helmet. It was weird.
Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page.
Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. Things have officially gone crazy in 1990s professional wrestling, and we want to write about it at least until Hacksaw Jim Duggan becomes a lonely Canadian janitor because Vince Russo thinks any idea that exists is a good one.
And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for April 28, 1997.
+1,000,000 for buying the strategy guide at Babbage’s.
I wonder if they ever accidentally ran the exact same card like a year apart. Watching these shows now I’m actual angry at myself for not trying to get laid or something a normal teenager would be doing. We haven’t even hit the point with raw where it’s Austin fighting the same five guys for 2 years. Maybe wrestling has always been bad and I was just too stupid to notice?
I’ll keep watching and reading anyway….
“WCW Roddy Piper is the worst person, the worst employee, and the worst friend. I can’t believe Flair actually improved his circle of friends by hanging out with a dickless football yokel and an actual murderer.”
You went so nuclear here that the IAEA is going to have to inspect you.
I’ve never understood the weasel jokes toward Heenan. Granted, I know that it was a thing before his WWF days, and hence it was transferred to anywhere he worked, but the people saying weasel to him always came off as the biggest jerkfaces.
Case in point, Gorilla Monsoon would always come like a giant bully during Prime Time Wrestling, and now Lee Marshall is saying weasel jokes? Who the goddamn hell was Lee Marshall in wrestling? Did he do ANYTHING special in the business?