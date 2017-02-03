The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 5/5/97: Tradition Bites

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The show is back to being an hour long to make it a sort of pre-show for the 1997 NBA Playoffs on TNT, which is great, because the most interesting things that happened were Jeff Jarrett challenging for the United States Championship in a picture-in-picture and some nWo leaflets falling from the ceiling.
And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for May 5, 1997.
“The villains are never even briefly at a disadvantage, and the heroes are these worthless, ineffectual, limp old men who can’t back up anything they’re saying.”
And who says wrestling doesn’t mirror real life?
“Piper’s response, predictably, is that he DON’T WANT NO PURSE because he DON’T CARRY NO PURSE.”
Well if you wore that kilt right, you WOULD have one (look, a sporran is totally a purse – [en.wikipedia.org]).
Also, why is Meng’s crotch a Snake Decepticon?
That’s cruel teasing a Meng/Regal match that’s not at least five minutes of stiff headbutts, palm strikes and yakuza kicks.
As much grief as Glacier gets, he really did nail those kicks. Brutal!
Besides “Constant Teasing of Dissension That Turns Out to Be a Ruse” and “Old Man Hogan Cuts Non-Sensical Promos and Settling Old Grudges,” “Ineffectual WCW Figure Threatens NWO Only to Get Rightly Laughed Off” is one of the main reasons the NWO storyline just seemed to drag on and on from late 96 on.