The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/9/17: Face To Face

Ember Moon got played by Asuka, Hideo Itami learned the hard way that Aleister Black should not be messed with, and Authors Of Pain forgot to waterproof their torture basement.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 9, 2017.
Couple more things on the Roode/Drew/Roddie segment:
1. Roderick Strong may have the WORST VOICE EVER for a wrestler. Like it’s just so whiny and basalt, and it hurts him when he tries to show emotion. There’s nothing there. I know many of you have said he’s better at promos as a heel, but man…it’s just painful to hear him right now.
2. The true masterfulness of Bobby Roode was that point where he just exploded and was all “I’LL FIGHT YOU WHEREEVER, I’LL PUT THE TITLE ON THE LINE, ANYTIME and then he pulls it back with the whole “as long as you get through him first” spiel. That’s just some amazing work, making everyone think Roddie’s under his skin, then LOL NOPE. Bobby probably should no longer be on NXT anymore, but my god, he’s been incredible at this.
And Billie and Peyton need to LayCool the women’s title at some point.
…what the hell is basalt? I don’t even know what I was trying to type there…
Nasal?
a volcanic rock formed by cooling of lava. Made sense to me because his voice kills all the heat
The Metro Brothers: Two Zac Efrons cosplaying as Maverick cosplaying as Deuce and Domino.
I loved every thing about the street profits. I’m all in, all in. I actually thing it’s pretty much locked that almas is beating Johnny through cheating. Johnny’s first singles match against a non-jobber and add to the fact almas just got himself a manager with the focus on him actually closing out matches
Nigel, buddy, asshole, the fact that a woman is beautiful should not make her intelligence surprising. (the fact that she’s out here in a bathrobe, that might make it surprising). Also like, how the fuck are you butchering the name of one of the tag team champs at this point. Thankfully Mauro was way toned down, but the NXT broadcast is still a travesty relative to the high quality of the rest of the show.
I’d said earlier that after seeing so many failed Angelo Dawkins gimmicks that this current one really needed to feel like it was “him”. Nope, he’s still the same collection of inauthentic feeling and dated artifacts of black culture ( I mean you’re paying ode to headbands LeBron doesn’t wear anymore) in one very unconvincing package that’s still a boring wrestling. Maybe that’s who he really is, but “corny as fuck” isn’t a great gimmick. Ford was super impressive tho.
I wish somebody who had been in NXT for a while was the person playing the avatar of NXT vs Bobby Roode. (none of what they’ve done has been bad, I just don’t buy anybody who has only been here for hot minute in that role, esp since Drew’s got his own, better story). The whole bit with Roddy just feels like NXT trying to work around it’s own booking. Again, it’s not bad, it just feels a touch sloppy. I still hope it’s a path to a triple threat.
ACA/Gargano is the match that we all know will be good enough to ignore the nothing build. It’s fine, but also like, did it have to be this way? A lot of the booking leading up to Brooklyn feels slightly rushed in ways that should have been really avoidable.
I cannot wait for the day the Montez Ford drops that Ninja Turtle looking doofus. Ford looks like he has something there, and when he puts it together, Dawkins is just going to be weighing him down.
Also, the builds the the matches for this Takeover have been really interesting considering how many matches you thought they were building to, then they hard pivot to a completely different matchup:
Roode/Strong -> Roode/McIntyre
Itami/Ohno -> Itami/Black
Almas/Jose -> Almas/Gargano
Then, you have heel vs. heel with AOP vs. Sanity. The only one that had a straight forward build was Asuka vs. Moon.
I think this says a bit about NXT’s perception of the ceiling for Ohno and Jose relative to our expectations.
Which I understand- Jose’s super fun, but I feel like he’s almost regressed as a wrestler since his debut- his future may be simply being the best house show opening act ever, which is fine.
I don’t really understand what they’re doing with Ohno- since I assume he doesn’t come cheap and you’d think they’d want to maximize ROI, but I also understand not pushing him over the folks they are.
I don’t know who the security guard in the middle was but he was trying to get noticed with the nodding dog routine.
They’re all developmental talent obv. The black dude on the end is (I believe) an ex Seahawk who was reasonably impressive getting squashed by LARS at the NXT Seattle live show.