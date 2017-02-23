The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 2/22/17: I Feel Like Elbow

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate had his first-ever title defense, Billie Kay scored the pin in a tag match and then was the only participant in said match to not be placed in a No. 1 contender’s triple threat (because that makes sense), and the Authors Of Pain wrote a few more chapters of violence.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for February 22, 2017.
I have to ask…
After going to see NXT live last week, I finally saw Ohno in person for the first time. The dude kind of sucked. He was wearing atrocious green and yellow gear tat made it look like he was the personification of the Seattle Supersonics old logo.
He was also really fat. Like, full-on dad-bod fat. He looked like me only taller. Just some dude.
The wrestling wasn’t good, he didn’t look good… why does everyone like him?
Things like that surely have something to do with it, but he’s also a very good wrestler. Perhaps you just caught him on a bad night, or the powers that be in NXT are saving his best stuff for a Takeover.
Oh I’m sure he’s not a bad person. And I know when he got fired before over his looks it was kind of a dick move… but what I saw wasn’t good. He actually looked a lot worse than pictures I saw of him back then.
He’s definitely in a lot worse shape now; however, since debuting the dad bod look, he was actually involved in several matches that got MotY hype. If you have a chance, I’d recommend pretty much any of his stuff from RPW and especially Evolve from last year.
Roode’s match with Nakamura solidified him as a good wrestler for me. It started out slow, but it worked really well.
It would have been awesome if they did Asuka’s contendership the opposite way – Billie Kay wins last week, so she doesn’t have to face Asuka one-on-one, then Peyton Royce wins this week, so she doesn’t have to face Asuka one-on-one. Then next week, Ember Moon and Liv Morgan square off, with the winner of that match also “safe” from an Asuka beating.
The more I think about it, that booking only make sense to build up Asuka, unless you have someone like Ember Moon laying down in the match because she’s so confident that she can beat Asuka.
Also, Liv Morgan was pretty clearly cosplaying as Lola Bunny from Space Jam.
So we aren’t getting Roode and Dillenger at Takeover? WTF?
It amazes me that so many people complain that current NXT hotshots its biggest matches without caring about storyline build or character development and then in the very next breath demand a midcarder who just lost to Eric Young on a Takeover overtake everyone and get a world title shot at the next one.
Brandon realized that NXT was a sinking ship and got off at the exact right time.
Right before an influx of UK talent, Tommy End, Chris Hero, and KENTA arrive?
Wouldn’t the note he put on the Raw review about making a film be a subtle clue?
Every time I see Peyton Royce she impresses me a little bit more. She definitely needs more time in NXT but she could be a big star if they take their time with her.
NXT is in such a weird place right now on the men’s side that I almost have trouble connecting all of the parts. Shinsuke is barely around, Roode/ Dillinger had a real rivalry building that got sidelined and I’m not convinced they’re coming back to it anytime soon, Tye can’t stop losing, Roode is in need of another step beyond “Is Glorious”, SAnitY doesn’t seem quite sure about the point of any of this, Roddy and Jose are random throw-ins to even out numbers, and Ohno just walks back into the main event scene. Calling out the NXT Title for basically just being a series of rematches at this point is spot-on in this column. With this many guys, they days of Joe/ Nakamura part a billion need to be over. And not to mention the way the cruiserweights and the UK guys randomly pop in and out. None of these things are bad individually, hell a lot of them are actually pretty good in isolation, but it rarely feels like a cohesive show anymore, and that’s a serious problem.
Wasn’t the point of the Bobby Roooooooo/Jose match to get to the Ohno stuff?
“MY MUM IS GONNA BE SO PROUD!”
Peyton Royce : Me :: Alexa Bliss : Rest of With Spandex
Oh, and Pete Dunne is now officially my jam, Goodness…
If this supposed Trips/Joe/Owens stable that’s being hinted at happens, they really could do much worse than Pete Dunne in a Orton-in-Legacy young killer role.