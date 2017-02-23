The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 2/22/17: I Feel Like Elbow

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate had his first-ever title defense, Billie Kay scored the pin in a tag match and then was the only participant in said match to not be placed in a No. 1 contender’s triple threat (because that makes sense), and the Authors Of Pain wrote a few more chapters of violence.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for February 22, 2017.