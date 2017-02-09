The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 2/8/17: Hoppy Endings

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: NXT TakeOver: San Antonio happened, and then that followup episode that’s technically the TakeOver pre-show happened a little less. Now we’re back at Full Sail with Bobby Roode as NXT Champion, the Authors of Pain as NXT Tag Team Champion, and UK Champion Tyler Bate as the show’s weird infrequent Intercontinental Champion.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for February 8, 2017.