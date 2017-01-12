The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 1/11/17: Go Hard

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: We took a few weeks off to enjoy the holidays, watch a couple of re-purposed house shows and experience non-stop Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe Championship matches. Some we’d already seen before! All you really missed is that Bobby Roode is the new number one contender.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read our older columns, click over here. With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it, and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
Click the share buttons and tell people (including @WWENXT) that you dig the column. We can’t keep doing these if you don’t read and recommend them! It helps more than you know, especially for the shows that aren’t Raw and don’t have hundreds of thousands of built-in casual interests.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for January 11, 2017.
I picked this up from someone but they said what makes the revival so good is that they are able to wrestle the throwback style at a modern day speed and shit it just clicked with me,yes. San Antonio doesn’t seem to have a clear cut work rate match like all other takeovers have had unless we’re getting strong vs almas for 20 mins then he’ll yeah I’d watch takeover for that alone
Almas’ somewhat awkward post-match promo seems to hint at Almas vs. Strong. For the amount of time, I don’t know, but the match should be really good.
I don’t think Asuka should ever lose in NXT. She should win in San Antonio and then beat Ember Moon in Orlando. Do a “there is no competition here” speech leave the title in the ring and then show up and wreck one of the main roster Women’s Champions at Mania.
Much like what we determined about Shane Thorne (get well soon, mate), last night made it clear that Peyton Royce is the Shawn to Billie Kay’s Marty. In the ring and on the mic, she has this confidence and flair that is going to take her far. Watch their entrances: Royce owns the ring from the moment she hangs from the ropes while Billie just looks uncomfortable in her posturing.
Remember when The Revival were The Mechanics and were this tag team that was just….there? Now, they are THERE! It’s amazing how far they have come. I can’t wait for their DVD where they get to talk about that journey.
Also, I have saying this for well over a month, but Nikki + is my jam right now. I was surprised when she came out to make the save, then she turned her attention to Asuka. The build of Nikki v. Asuka has been well-done and it’s just getting started. Asuka may be a literal death machine, but Nikki is insane and won’t know that she will likely die in a match with the champ. Their one-on-one match…my heart!
But before that….a Billie-Peyton-Asuka-Nikki match is going to be so great with the Australians getting the delusional heel kicked right out of them before things get nuts.
The Drifter has had this sense of urgency since the last taping, you just chose not to write about it because Roddy Strong was in the match. It’s awesome, it’s even better at the house shows, and it wasnt just Jonny Cruz’ doing. The guy is a complete character now, draws the best heel heat for not having no-red-anything and his matches are watchable. I love it. More Drifter.
And before he comes back repackaged, if you want me to ruin Riddick Moss for you, picture Shia LeBeouf after a year’s worth of HGH treatments.
Last week’s Melbourne match had that amazing Billie Kay intro(for some reason we couldnt hear the ring announcer), and when she stood there in the silhouette for a hot sec and the crowd erupted(I’ll assume when they announced where she’s from), I was fully on board with her, even as much as I was already on board with Peyton. It was just such a cool shot. Billie’s theme is also better than Peyton’s ‘Lollipop’ knockoff, so she wins there too, but the rest for me is all Peyton, like Harry mentioned above.
I dunno, Ross/Sabatelli as “The Prospects” (that is their team name, yeah?) is brilliant… assuming it’s meant to be an allusion to prospecting for gold, that is. And I don’t think that’s too much a stretch given their theme & entrance.
Eek, Moss*.
I accidentally pulled a “Thanks Ants. Thants.”, it seems.
Well the word is it is a repackage, but yeah, I thought they had a good thing going, unless they wanna split them up. Which may be a good idea because Tino sorta swallows up all the heat from that team that Moss probably would get lost in the fray. But man, Riddy Mo really does bear a striking resemblance to the greatest motivational freestyle rapper of all-time, and now I cant shake it.
I believe the official name of “walking around pumping your fists” is Jobber Excitement.
Great write up and total agreement that NXT works best with a sense of urgency (setting up title shots, ending feuds, building characters) than as a Collessium Home Video Compilation.
-Mutli-person Asuka match is a great choice. More bodies to wreck, a chance she could lose the title without being pinned and making up for not having the time to do a great one-on-one build for Takeover: Remember the Alamo.
-Revival was allegedly on the “second tier” of main roster-ready talent which could be wrong and if it is right, is definitely wrong. But…would they just end up like AA, not being able to do tag matches that show their true strengths and have “Tag Team Savants” turn into “Wilder Yelled at the Referee while Dawson thumbed him in the eye, Shatter Machine”?
-Samson and Almas both angling hard for “Most Improved Wrestler”!
-Great puns this week, my favorite being Macy gray. I tried to walk away from that one, but I stumbled.
I have a slight, only slight, inkling that The Revival was demoted to that second group after Scotty Stachebeard’s twitter comments rubbed some high-end main roster talent/agents the wrong way. I thought they were to be in the same conversation with Joe when it came time to make some pre-WM callups, especially with Hypes going down on SDL and the Usos still nursing whatever theyre being held off tv for at the moment. The counter to that is maybe theyll be further expedited now that TM61 is OOC for a bit. But now if they really arent on the cusp, it begs the question, why? That’s the only petty, ridiculous, yet understandable reason why I think that would happen.