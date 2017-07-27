The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/26/17: Be Kind, Rewind

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Killian Dain went down, Ember Moon shone bright, and Oney Lorcan made a man bleed with his bare hands.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for July 26, 2017.
Eric Young’s mother passed away from cancer, so he presumably just has some time off to deal with that.
I had no idea! Thanks for the info.
The Itami/Ohno dynamic felt familiar, then I remembered. I hope they tear it up at Takeover like Punk & Hero.
I really want to like Ember, but I never get a hint of authenticity from her. Her attempts at “intense” always fall short to me (part of this is following her on social media and knowing she’s a goofy ass nerd). Great in the ring- but once they stepped away from crazy wolf lady, they needed to humanize her with something that actually feels human.
I think it’s perfectly fine for people to debut in NXT and just spend a few months looking awesome. I think it’s easy to forget that in addition to NXT TV- folks like Black are doing the NXT tour loops (he was fucking awesome at the Seattle show I went to) and the Florida house shows. It’s not like they’re stagnating. We have time to be patient here. (also I think there’s an argument for NXT actively trying to keep people form being called up and if that means telling fewer stories at a time and stalling on some folks, it’s better.)
The lady is Christy St. Cloud. She’s been on the show before. Dunno if I know her name because of TV or social media. There’s an intro vid for her on WWE’s youtube.
I hope the Street Profits are Angelo Dawkins’ truest truth and he owns the hell out of it- because after literally like 5 years of failed gimmicks from him it’s somewhat impossible for anything he does to seem credible.
It doesn’t impact his wrestling at all- but Ohno is like the first person ever to join NXT and put on weight (I assume he’s not being put through what folks usually get in the PC). After the Incredible Shrinking Samoa Joe I was hoping he’d follow suit. It’s not so much his weight that’s distracting, it’s the not at all flattering gear he’s still wearing, which really is. WWE’s so good about making their talent look good (in the very specific “how they look physically” sense) that it’s more shocking than I would expect to see somebody look so unflattering. Great match though.
So…how apeshit can I get if a Takeover ever adds Set the Stage by The Warriors as its theme song?
