The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 3/8/17: Return Of The Nak

Best and Worst of WWE NXT for March 8, 2017.
I gotta say that there was also some weird sound editing in the first segment. SaniTy comes out and I can hear a couple dudes bleeding into the mic. I had no clue what was going on…
I’m guessing they’re really trying to put over Ember’s finisher, as in if it can completely knockout a mortal for a few minutes it might be able to keep down the Goddess Asuka for a three count…barely. But good call that doing a show-stopping potential injury angle in front of an already comatose crowd maybe wasn’t the best idea.
The Ealy Twins are like the Smackdown Eva Marie…of Eva Marie was painfully attacked each time she tried to come out. Maybe this is why we still haven’t seen “Nathan Jones 2K17” Dan Matha again. I know he’s still doing house shows, so….HE’S COMING!
TJP did look really good last night and maybe having someone who is equally prone to taunt and have fun (before kneeing you into next week) made his stuff feel like a better fit.
I too am coming.
I thought it was pretty obvious that the post match “injury” with Billie Kay was just to get over Ember Moon’s finisher as devastating? They need to build her up somehow to seem credible when she beats Asaka, so getting her finisher over is probably the best way. Simples
Of course I type this out while Designated Piledriver had already got his in first. Damn refresh.
Best I can figure is that Kay and Peyton go to Regal and say Ember’s finisher is too dangerous and should be banned. Potentially screws over Ember with Asuka, puts heat on those two for when Ember wins the belt.
That’s my take. They’re up to something.
What the hell are NXT doing with poor Ho Ho Lun? Dude can be so fun and charismatic, but all they’re letting him use is his limited in-ring stuff. Then Tom Philips said you’ve always got to watch out for his striking ability. Great. Nice to know you’ve given some thought on how to build unique Asian talent in the eyes of fans. Bah!
I’m not an expert on the Chinese wrestling scene (is anyone?), but I like to think the Ho Ho Lun problem is similar to the problem many NJP wrestlers face when they come to WWE; Slowing the pace, working a bit softer, minimizing move sets so the crowd can be taught when to pop.
He’s 4 feet tall and 80 pounds, and has no crowd interaction at all. He has zero believable offense.
I’ve seen him in person at NXT live gigs and the CWC. Worst part of every show he’s on. One night he was just the guy who came out and carried the other wrestlers’ gear to the back for them.
The UCF crowd doesn’t get hype, they hate hype.