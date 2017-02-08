The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 4/28/97: Hunter & Pray

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Vader was HELD HOSTAGE in Kuwait after getting in an interviewer’s face about whether or not wrestling is fake. In extremely real wrestling news, The Undertaker burned off Paul Bearer’s face with a fireball.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Notable Re-post: If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for April 28, 1997.