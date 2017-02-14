The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/13/17: The Creation Of Kevin

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Chris Jericho agreed to a Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens Universal Championship match on Owens’ behalf, which sounds like a bad thing, but they’re best friends so I’m sure they’ll work it out and nothing bad will happen. Also on the show, Braun Strowman beat up four guys who at best could form a regular-sized human if three of the four sat on each other’s shoulders and wore a trench coat.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 13, 2017.
Eesh
Jack Gallagher looks like the Steve Rogers version of me before I become Captain America version of me.
★★★…
Man, I really hope they don’t bring Jericho back as GoOoOoOoOoOoOofY Jericho to feud with KO.
And it’s writing like this that makes your column the best on the net, Brandon.
I love that idea. That the two people he has hurt the most are the ones that considered themselves his friends. Is he afraid of love? Does he see friendship as weakness? I don’t know, but it’s great. Kevin Owens is like the Where The Wild Things Are of heels.
As Sami Zayn told him last September:
“If you think he’s your best friend…then you truly are a stupid idiot!”
Seriously, we need a list (list? oh gawd, I’m crying again) of the all-time best RAW segments. Having a hard time thinking of anything better than Festival of Friendship. I mean, there’s a bunch of really good ones during Bryan’s run, but I can’t count the Seattle one because that was made by the crowd crapping on what was actually a terrible segment. So, Pipebomb? Batista thumbs down? Bang 3:16? What am I not thinking of? What are the greatest non-wrestling segments in RAW history?
I’m quite partial to the Bryan/Wyatt cage match. [www.youtube.com]
Love that — I’m completely serious when I say I’ve watched that more than 100 times. But it’s in the ring and at least started out as a match. I’m more interested in the non-wrestling best segments.
Also, I changed my profile name. Now to find a new image.
Good point! I can’t think of much better than the festival of friendship. The reveal of the list, KO dropping the mic, the escalating crowd noise as everyone realised what was going to happen. I’ve already watched it several times. It was immense.
Does this count as a segment?:
[i.imgur.com]
If so, this.
they need to get the US Title off of Jericho before Mania. That way Jericho can get his revenge.
I’m thinking he gets stripped of it due to injury or something? And they make the Joe/Sami match for the vacant title?
That bit about it taking Enzo’s decapitated head in Big Cass’ lap… genius
I was totally expecting the subtitle of this review to be “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Corey Graves Prime on display last night when he was reacting to Emma’s appearance just as Homer did to the table of brownies behind George Harrison and then sounded like he could murder Byron for interrupting him. He had Eva Marie taken from him and then just left Mandy, he deserves to be happy with Emma. Also, I love that he sounded actually heartbroken with KO’s turn. It makes him more real.
The whole KO/Jericho segment was amazing. Jericho did sound so sincere at the end. Also, the outfit, presence of magic and thickening mustache really made Chris look like Dalton Castle’s dad.
Samoa Joe also was great as being as far from the cool heel as possible. The wait was worth it.
I was afraid Aron Rex was going to show up when Emma’s music started.
It’s not the NXT emotional explosion of winning a title, but I’m definitely happy for Bayley. I assumed her beating Charlotte was the card they would play for ‘Mania…but Bayley/Sasha works for me too.
We just need Jannetty to put Kevin through a television/window now to come full circle
Also after last night it’s time for WS to end the moratorium on pantts-related comments. We have fresh material now!
Yep, the Festival of Friendship is now my favorite Raw segment of all time. So beautiful, so sad.
Wrestling segments usually suck. But when they’re done right, like the festival of friendship, they make you stick around.
Um, wasn’t it the next week after the Rumble that Reigns challenged Joe, not the next night? The night after the Rumble was when Joe took Rollins out and then it was the Raw after that Reigns challenged Joe to a match. Your main point still stands, but the indignation of it is off.
I pretty much felt the exact opposite to a majority of this B&W.