The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/13/17: The Creation Of Kevin

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Chris Jericho agreed to a Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens Universal Championship match on Owens’ behalf, which sounds like a bad thing, but they’re best friends so I’m sure they’ll work it out and nothing bad will happen. Also on the show, Braun Strowman beat up four guys who at best could form a regular-sized human if three of the four sat on each other’s shoulders and wore a trench coat.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 13, 2017.