The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 6/2/97: El Cid

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw is War: Can Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin coexist? No. But also yes, as they’re able to defeat the British Bulldog and Owen Hart for the WWF Tag Team Championship. But now that they’re tag champs, can they coexist? Probably not! But also yes!

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Notable Re-post: If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows.

And now, the vintage Best and Worst of WWF Raw is War for June 2, 1997.