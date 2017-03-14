WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Roman Reigns and The Undertaker got into a staredown and a brief throat-grabbing about whose yard the WWE is, and how many large dogs are allowed to dog it up within. Sasha Banks earned a spot in the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania, Rick Rude’s getting into the Hall of Fame, and Neville’s doing everything in his power to make the cruiserweight division, you know, good.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.

Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter, and tell everyone in the office you’re not working because you’re laughing so hard at fake fighting jokes. We’re on the Road To WrestleMania now so the world is watching. Show them a thing that explains the best way to do that.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 13, 2017.