The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 5/12/97: Die Deadman Die

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Bret Hart has unleashed his PACK OF LIONS on the World Wrestling Federation, and wheelchair shenanigans abound. Plus, Ahmed Johnson sucks at disguises and almost killed Billy Gunn by shoot smashing a guitar over his entire face.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Notable Re-post: If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows.

Up first, let’s check and make sure nothing happened while the WWF was in your house.