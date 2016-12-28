The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 4/7/97: Crane Games

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: We took a look at Spring Stampede 1997, the pay-per-view where Booker T accidentally calls Hulk Hogan the n-word. Really that’s the most historically important moment. Please go watch that promo and laugh 100 more times.
And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for April 7, 1997.
“but don’t worry, we’re going to keep an eye on the bathrooms and if Scott Flash Norton takes a shit at any point during hour number one, we’ll send a camera man back there to make sure to capture all the action.”
Shouldn’t they have sent the cameras back there for hour number two?
Aside from Sting and DDP I’ll describe this using scientific terminology. That was Craptacular.
Watching these Nitros 20 years removed it’s amazing how my brain edited out all of the “NWO just kind of spins in circles” stuff which goes on forever because of the one cool moment that I do remember (Sting’s bat flip here, Sting’s beat down at Spring Stampede, etc.).
UNBELIEBLE
Were these the roots that Oney Lorcan was talking about?
I look at this mess of an episode and think, “How did this company last four more years? Inertia?”
Having sex with a woman who’s been locked up alone in Alcatraz for a week sounds like an excellent idea.
Dude, this is the second straight B&W in a row you’ve referenced the ‘Mandela Effect’. Did you get a book about it for Christmas, or did you just come across it while surfing Wikipedia over the weekend?
I thought the same thing. Brandon does tend to overuse things – the whole “I want X to become a famous millionaire” thing is a prime example – but this does feel like he just found out what the Mandela Effect is.
I just about died at Jeff ‘Dongo’ Jarrett. +100
I love DDP. He looks so proud of himself for catching the bat.
Kevin Greene and Roddy Piper look like they’re reenacting the Simpsons episode where Lisa finds our female Simpsons turn out just fine and the male Simpsons end up running at each other with pots on their heads.
Man, DDP and Sting at this point are two of the best, coolest babyfaces ever. If only the NWO (and really the rest of the show) wasn’t a complete mess.
A couple other thoughts:
-I honestly can’t believe the Dungeon of Doom was still a thing at this point. Given how “realistic” the rest of the show had gotten, how you gonna keep that faction?
-We make fun of WWE nowadays for spinning in circles with their feuds, but this Mongo/ Jeff Jarrett thing is incredible. I honestly don’t know how long it’s been going on, and have no recollection of it ending, but it feels like we’ve got to be in like month six of this going on.
-I lost it in the first Piper/ Greene/ Flair gif when Greene starts doing football exercises, and for an instant it looks like Piper is going to drop down with him, and then he’s just like, “Nah, fuck that, I don’t do actual exercise.” Incredible.
I just watched it, and buried within this truly horrible episode of Nitro is a great personal anecdote which I thought I’d share. Tony Schiavone announced that as part of WCW’s promotion of a Nitro coming to the Boston Garden, Ric Flair and the Giant would be appearing at Filene’s in the Natick Mall for an autograph signing during the upcoming week. Being from the south, Tony mispronounced both Filenes and Natick (a suburb about 40 minutes west of Boston).
Boston (and the northeast in general) was always WWF country. I could not recall WCW or NWA before them ever holding a show in MA, so this was a big deal. I had watched Ric Flair on TBS but had never seen him in person. Still, he was (and remains) my favorite wrestler of all time. I was finishing my first year of law school and Flair’s appearance coincided with a review for my property class final, a class I had struggled with. But I sure as hell wasn’t going to miss a chance to meet Ric Flair, so I skipped the review class, put on my best suit (out of respect for the then 13 time champ) and went with my friend Swen (also wore a suit) to the Natick Mall.
Flair was going to be there signing autographs for two hours. We got there half an hour before it started only to find that the line went out of Filenes on one end of the mall, all the way across the mall to the other side, and then around the bend and half-way back to Filenes. We were devastated – there was no way that we would get there in two hours. But the hell with it, we were there so we just got in line and waited. (Extra side note: then Patriots linebacker Chris Slade was also waiting in line).
To cut to the chase, Flair stayed for well over three hours so that no one in line was disappointed. When I finally got to within eyeshot of the table, Flair was signing glossy photos and making quick small talk with everyone who passed by. I honestly felt bad for the Giant because everyone was fawning over Flair and no one was paying attention to him. When my turn came I put out my hand and said “Ric, it’s an honor to meet you, I’ve been a fan my whole life.” He shook my hand and said “thank-you, I appreciate that.” Swen snapped a photo of the handshake and I then did the same for him, and we left with our signed glossy photos. When we finally left the mall we actually saw Flair and Giant get into a limo which was parked in the Filenes loading dock.
Sorry for babbling on so long but I had to share the experience. Flair was a class act all the way and I really appreciated the fact that he stayed until everyone got to meet him.
And if memory serves, I still pulled off a semi-respectable C+ on the property exam.