The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 4/7/97: Crane Games

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: We took a look at Spring Stampede 1997, the pay-per-view where Booker T accidentally calls Hulk Hogan the n-word. Really that’s the most historically important moment. Please go watch that promo and laugh 100 more times.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. If you want to check out the Raw that aired opposite this Nitro, click here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. Things have officially gone crazy in 1990s professional wrestling, and we want to write about it at least until the wrestling boy band befriends an MMA fighter and they get into feuds based around people stealing and using their dancing circles.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for April 7, 1997.