The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 1/9/18: Working The Nese

Previously on 205 Live, TJP returned after months of being away, Jack Gallagher beat Hideo Itami with a steel pipe, and Goldust showed up to team with Cedric Alexander against The Zo Train.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. Follow me on Twitter, too.
Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot.
And now, the best and worst of WWE 205 Live for January 9, 2018.
I know he gets a lot of grief….but ummmm, I actually kinda do like Tony Nese and would love to see him be the one to take Enzo’s off (unless Gulak is available). Hopefully the Goldust/Alexander pairing leads to them beating some main roster tag teams and lending some credibility to cruiserweights.
He is visibly getting better in the ring. That backflip off the rope looked great. I just wish he had a better gimmick honestly. He looks like an NPC in this roaster