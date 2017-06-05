The Best And Worst Of WWE Extreme Rules 2017

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of Extreme Rules: Kalisto jobbed to a mid-card heel, there was an underwhelming cage match, The Miz wrestled for 30 minutes and Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns ended up going at it in the main event. So much has changed in the last year!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Whichever Pay-per-view This Is This Weekend 2017 for June 4, 2017.