The Five Greatest Pro Wrestling Documentaries Of All Time

For over a year, fans eagerly anticipated Ric Flair’s 30 For 30 documentary “Nature Boy.” It was exceedingly well-received, but now, one week later, it’s time to ask where it stands in the pantheon of pro wrestling documentaries.

Please note that this list is specifically for documentaries produced outside of WWE. There are many, many wonderful WWE documentaries out there, from WWE 24 on the Network to the documentary features produced for DVD sets. One day we’ll rank all of those, but for now, those are excluded from this list.

Honorable Mentions:

I’m From Hollywood: Best viewed as a companion piece to the experimental film My Breakfast With Blassie, the complete story of Andy Kaufman’s Memphis wrestling career is indispensable, and came extremely close to making the top five. If you haven’t seen it, you should definitely take the time.

The Resurrection of Jake the Snake: Jake Roberts was my first favorite wrestler, and this sequel of sorts to the Hall of Famer’s tragic rock bottom in Beyond the Mat offers an uplifting look at the next stage in his life.

The Price of Fame: This new documentary about Ted DiBiase manages to deftly walk a tightrope that few others have been able to manage. It’s a Christian film, about Christians and redemption, without ever overtly or overly evangelizing. The film features some very poignant scenes with DiBiase and his sons, and paints a good portrait of a man who has many regrets, but has made his peace with them.

Lipstick and Dynamite: Not a perfect documentary, it does shine a light on the often-ignored women’s wrestling scene stretching from the 1940s to the 1970s. The 2004 film is good for what it is, but is scattershot and disjointed, continually pulling its own focus. Also, portraying Fabulous Moolah as a sympathetic character and letting her have the last word of “the people who are bitter didn’t listen to my advice” is some reeeeaaaaal sinister stuff that aged extremely poorly.