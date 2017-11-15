The Best Survivor Series Team of Fictional Movie Heels

Monster Legacy

Hey gang! In honor of the most exciting, crazily-booked Survivor Series in recent memory, the powers that be at UPROXX have allowed me to dive into the vast reservoir of obscure, useless film trivia cluttering up the vast recesses of my brain and come up with the ultimate Survivor Series team of All-Time Bad Guys From Movies. Let’s get right to it.

Johnny From The Karate Kid

There is nothing better than kicking off a truly heel team than with the ultimate chickenshit, “damned numbers game”-attacking, smirking douchebag in the whole Cobra Kai dojo, Johnny.

“Sweep the leg” is just about as synonymous with “cheap shot” as one can get. And you just know Martin Kove’s Surfer Arn Anderson ass is going to be shouting it from the corner literally every fifteen seconds. Johnny is The Miz Version 1.0. Johnny is pre-Colombian Lucha Underground. In 1984, at the height of Rock ‘n’ Wrestling, Johnny was still the bully every kid wished they could crane kick into a dumpster. When Johnny finds himself trapped by the faces and about to get his comeuppance, that is a crowd pop you will hear in space.