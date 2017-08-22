Big Cass May Have Suffered A Serious Leg Injury On WWE Raw

USA

It was already a bad day for WWE injuries with the news that Asuka will be out for 6-8 weeks with a broken collarbone, and now it appears that Big Cass has suffered a knee injury during his street fight with Enzo Amore on WWE Raw.

The injury appeared to happen when Cass tried to hit Enzo with a big boot. Enzo moved, sending Cass over the top rope and to the floor. On replay, it looked like Cass’ knee blew out as he hit the floor, and you could practically see the muscles in his leg tearing. He tried to continue the match and even tried to hit an Empire Elbow, but his leg gave out.