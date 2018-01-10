McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 22: The Big Show

YouTube

There likely isn’t a bigger video game fan in the world than WWE Superstar the Big Show. Of course, we mean that literally, but the World’s Largest Athlete is also an avid fan of Destiny 2, and we caught up with him while he was at a Destiny 2 event recently to shoot the breeze.

Of course, we didn’t just talk video games. We also asked him about his WrestleMania match against Shaq that never happened, his opinion of the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman, and when he thinks Undertaker will make it into the Hall of Fame — if Undertaker’s career is over in the first place, that is.

In non-Big Show podcast happenings, we perhaps overly dissect New Japan’s recent massive Wrestle Kingdom 12 show, so if you were looking for in-depth discussion of Japanese wrestling, scroll on down and hammer on that play button.

