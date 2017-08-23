Bobby Roode Made A Glorious Main Roster Debut On WWE Smackdown Live

WWE Smackdown Live

Only three days after losing the NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, the “Glorious” Bobby Roode made his WWE main roster debut on Smackdown Live.

Many people guessed Roode’s debut on the main roster would be in response to AJ Styles’ United States open challenge, but he popped up in an unexpected spot: a one-on-one match with Aiden English. Roode interrupted English’s pre-match song with a song of his own — the best song, ‘Glorious Domination’ — and the match was on.

Watch the entrance below: