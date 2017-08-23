Bobby Roode Made A Glorious Main Roster Debut On WWE Smackdown Live

#WWE NXT
08.22.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

Only three days after losing the NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, the “Glorious” Bobby Roode made his WWE main roster debut on Smackdown Live.

Many people guessed Roode’s debut on the main roster would be in response to AJ Styles’ United States open challenge, but he popped up in an unexpected spot: a one-on-one match with Aiden English. Roode interrupted English’s pre-match song with a song of his own — the best song, ‘Glorious Domination’ — and the match was on.

Watch the entrance below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT
TAGSBOBBY ROODEWWE NXTWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP