Booker T’s Greatest Pro Wrestling Rivals Were All Canadian

#Shawn Michaels #WWE
09.04.17 3 hours ago 4 Comments

WWE Network

Booker T was around a real damn long time before he finally retired, and the WWE Hall of Famer was an integral part of both WCW and WWE at the respective heights of their popularity (more or less). He’s part of one of the most-decorated tag teams of all time as members of Harlem Heat, and he’s held versions of world championships pretty much everywhere he’s gone. Even in TNA, sort of!

My point is that Booker has mixed it up with basically everyone notable in his generation of professional wrestling, but like every pro wrestler, he has his favorites about people that he’s wrestled and had feuds with. Shockingly, he’s not talking about High Voltage OR Public Enemy.

During a recent appearance on Ring Rust Radio, Booker was talking about his most favorite part rivalries and suddenly realized that they all had one thing in common: they were all Canadian. He also talked about something he’s mentioned before, on his own podcast. The one man he wishes he’d gotten to do an extended program with is none other than the Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shawn Michaels#WWE
TAGSBOOKER TSHAWN MICHAELSWWE

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP