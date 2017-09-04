Booker T’s Greatest Pro Wrestling Rivals Were All Canadian

WWE Network

Booker T was around a real damn long time before he finally retired, and the WWE Hall of Famer was an integral part of both WCW and WWE at the respective heights of their popularity (more or less). He’s part of one of the most-decorated tag teams of all time as members of Harlem Heat, and he’s held versions of world championships pretty much everywhere he’s gone. Even in TNA, sort of!

My point is that Booker has mixed it up with basically everyone notable in his generation of professional wrestling, but like every pro wrestler, he has his favorites about people that he’s wrestled and had feuds with. Shockingly, he’s not talking about High Voltage OR Public Enemy.

During a recent appearance on Ring Rust Radio, Booker was talking about his most favorite part rivalries and suddenly realized that they all had one thing in common: they were all Canadian. He also talked about something he’s mentioned before, on his own podcast. The one man he wishes he’d gotten to do an extended program with is none other than the Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.