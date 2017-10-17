.@clutchthebear & @BookerT5x battled it out on Friday night. It didn't end well for one of them… pic.twitter.com/XPWXKeMQ3Y — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) October 16, 2017

If you watched this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, you might’ve heard the announce team joking about WWE Hall of Famer Booker T beating up the Houston Rockets mascot over the weekend. Thanks to the Toyota Center’s Twitter account, which I assume we all follow, we have video.

Members of Harlem Heat were in attendance to have a best 2-out-of-3 arm wrestling match with Clutch, the bear who likes the Houston Rockets more than any other bear. If you know your wrestling tropes, you can guess that Booker won the first fall, and Clutch won the second. That’s when shit gets serious.

Booker and Clutch go back a long way, having wrestled all the way back in 2009 as part of the “Dare Clutch” series. Clutch whipped off his jersey to reveal his wrestling singlet, challenging Booker to leave it all on that folding table at center court. Booker’s entrance theme started playing for some reason, Booker became hypnotized by it, and Clutch caught a boot to the gut and a bodyslam through the table.

I don’t understand this, but I love it. I just wish Stevie Ray had run up from behind and hit that host in the back of the head with a slapjack.

Regardless, congratulations to Booker T on wrestling a bear and truly becoming championship material.