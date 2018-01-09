Braun Strowman Tried To Kill Kane And Brock Lesnar With A Grappling Hook

#Brock Lesnar #WWE Raw #WWE
01.08.18

WWE Raw

In 2017 we watched The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman destroy the ring by throwing The Big Show at it, survive a murder in a garbage truck only to return with haunted garbage powers and, perhaps most famously, flip an ambulance with his bare hands.

If you were worried that 2018 wouldn’t be as absurd and wonderful for Braun, Monday’s Raw featured Strowman using a grappling hook to pull a huge lighting truss down onto Kane and Brock Lesnar to end a backstage brawl. A GRAPPLING HOOK. When did Braun become The Monster Among Batmen?

Behold:

