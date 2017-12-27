McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 20: Braun Strowman

WWE

Hey, have you heard of this guy? It’s the MONSTER AMONG MEN BRAUN STROWMAN, a WWE Superstar who spent his 2017 flipping ambulances, throwing 500-pound men through steel cage walls and either destroying the ring or powerslamming people through it.

In this conversation with Braun — pronounced, “BRAAAAAAAAUUNNNNNNNNN!” — we talk about the adorable little kid version of Braun Strowman, inquire about whether or not that “Raw invades Smackdown” bit from before Survivor Series means he’s finished with Roman Reigns, and find out exactly what happened when he was murdered inside a garbage truck at TLC and showed up in a different part of the country in the back of a DIFFERENT garbage truck a week later. Consider this the “everything you wanted to ask Braun Strowman about, but were afraid to ask” edition of McMahonsplaining.

Hey! Speaking of listener questions and all of our listeners being real awesome people! Make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.