Watch Braun Strowman Lose His Mind And Beat Down Triple H

#Triple H #WWE
11.19.17

WWE Network

Sunday night’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view was a strange, odd-feeling affair. For nearly six hours (including the two-hour Kickoff show), combatants from Raw and Smackdown Live went head-to-head in a best-of-seven series to determine who was … better? We’re still not really sure what the stakes were.

The evening culminated in a traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 elimination tag team match, where the men’s Raw team took on the men’s Smackdown team. Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode were eliminated early, but returned to help Smackdown put Raw’s giant, Braun Strowman, through an announcer’s table. Strowman was laid out for a large portion of the match as a result.

The match came down to Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Braun Strowman on the Raw side against … Shane McMahon on the Smackdown side. On paper (or in the minds of most people), this would mean an easy win for Team Raw. But of course, nothing is ever easy. Kurt Angle had Shane in an Angle Lock, and Shane was about to tap out when Triple H entered the ring and Pedigreed Angle, then put Shane on top to eliminate Kurt.

