Bray Wyatt And Bo Dallas Have Reportedly Been Off WWE TV Due To Illness

#WWE
10.19.17 28 mins ago

Youtube

If you are a regular WWE Monday Night Raw viewer, then you may have noticed that Bo Dallas hasn’t been at the side of his “boss” The Miz and his Miz-tourage buddy Curtis Axel. In addition to Dallas, his real life brother Bray Wyatt has also missed the last two weeks of Raw. Wyatt’s real life girlfriend, ring announcer Jojo Offerman, also missed this week’s Raw and was replaced by Mike Rome. What happened to them? Dallas is dealing with sickness.

There have been rumors for a few days until Justin Labar of the Pittsburgh Tribune tweeted that the reason was viral meningitis.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBO DALLASBRAY WYATTJOJOWWE

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP