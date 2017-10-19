Youtube

If you are a regular WWE Monday Night Raw viewer, then you may have noticed that Bo Dallas hasn’t been at the side of his “boss” The Miz and his Miz-tourage buddy Curtis Axel. In addition to Dallas, his real life brother Bray Wyatt has also missed the last two weeks of Raw. Wyatt’s real life girlfriend, ring announcer Jojo Offerman, also missed this week’s Raw and was replaced by Mike Rome. What happened to them? Dallas is dealing with sickness.

There have been rumors for a few days until Justin Labar of the Pittsburgh Tribune tweeted that the reason was viral meningitis.