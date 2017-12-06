Bret Hart Is Suing A Doctor For $1 Million After Wrist Surgery

Youtube

Bret Hart is a WWE Hall of Famer and is one of the greatest in-ring competitors in the history of the business. Hart was the favorite wrestler of a lot of fans growing up watching WWE in the late-1980s and through the 1990s. When he left WWE in 1997 due to the Montreal Screwjob for a WCW run that ended early due to a serious concussion, it was the start of his health problems. In 2002, Hart suffered a serious stroke, but he was able to come back from that. In 2016, Hart was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and thankfully he was able to win that battle to become cancer free.

Unfortunately, Hart is battling a serious wrist issue at 60 years old. Hart has had the wrist injury since early in his wrestling career going back to the early 1980s. In 2015, he had a surgery to correct it, and things didn’t go well. In fact, Hart is now suing the doctor that performed the surgery, according to the Calgary Sun<.

The lawsuit is for $1 million “for general damages, plus unspecified amounts for lost income and other losses” against Dr. Justin Yeung. According to the lawsuit, “Dr. Yeung advised Mr. Hart that he could perform surgery to repair his right wrist by a partial fusion of the wrist bones.” The surgery took place on November 23, 2015 and unfortunately Hart’s right wrist isn’t any better – it’s actually worse.