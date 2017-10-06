There Will Be A ‘Definitive’ Biography About The Late Brian Pillman

WWE Network

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Brian Pillman. The former Cincinnati Bengal never quite reached main event status during his wrestling career, but ended up being one of the most influential stars of the past few decades with his work in WCW, ECW, and WWF.

The tales of Pillman’s strangeness and unorthodox approach to the wrestling business are numerous, and have been catalogued in many venues (including in at least one of Chris Jericho’s memoirs). From wanting to be chained naked to a goalpost at the Super Bowl to famously never once breaking character, Pillman’s exploits are legendary.

But up until now, those exploits have never been collected in one place. That will all change this month, with the release of Crazy Like A Fox — The Definitive Chronicle of Brian Pillman 20 Years Later. The book is written by Liam O’Rourke, and will detail Pillman’s entire life, focusing on his time in the public eye, from his football career up through his death.