Netflix/Jordyn Palos

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Glow — the new Netflix original ’80s women’s wrestling comedy from Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan — has taken over televisions across the country with almost universal critical acclaim.

While we’ve talked to several of the show’s stars, from Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin to Marc Maron and even Alex freaking Riley, the heart of the show is in the supporting cast of unique, dynamic actresses who’ve excelled in bringing the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling and the women behind them to life.

One of our very favorites from season one is Britt Baron, the youngest of the Glow girls, who steals nearly every scene she’s in as the goth, B-movie obsessed (and possibly underage) Justine. In real life, Baron has been turning heads as an actress on prestigious stages like Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre and Burban’s Falcon Theatre, as well as popping up in guest roles on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and behind the microphone as a voice actor for games like Halo 5.

We had a chance to talk to Britt about how thoroughly the Netflix take on Glow mirrors the real lives of the actresses involved, being involved in season one’s heaviest spoiler, and what’s under “Scab.”

Note: If you haven’t watched all of season one, be aware that we’re talking about it openly, so watch out for those spoilers!