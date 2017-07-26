Brock Lesnar Would Fight Jon Jones ‘Anytime, Anywhere’

Getty Image

UFC demigod Jon Jones is preparing to take back his light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier this weekend at UFC 214, but a new matchup has already caught his eye and tickled the imagination of all breeds of combat sports fan — a heavyweight fight against Brock Lesnar.

Jones briefly discussed the matchup on a Facebook Live chat, saying (amongst other things): “It would be a massive draw, really big for the sport. It would be a great challenge. That’s a big old boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight, though.”

The Associated Press caught up to Lesnar right after and he responded in his typical chest-sword wearing, meat he killed eating, and illegal foot cream applying way:

“Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere. Right now he should be worried about D.C. on Saturday night.”

Nice. Not only would this be the second-biggest superfight in history after Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, but unlike that boxing fiasco, this could possibly be competitive. In his time away from the sport, multiple social media posts showed Jon Jones bulking up to around 235 pounds of muscle. We know Brock cuts to 265, but if this is a five round fight, Jones could keep it competitive with his gas tank.

But if Brock decided to bull rush Jones, could he even stop him? I want to watch him try, that’s for sure. Jones is a massive dude and is kind of like a young Overeem. Dude should chow down on some horse meat and make the move to heavyweight. Make it happen, Dana.

