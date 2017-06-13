Watch Brock Lesnar And Samoa Joe Kick Off WWE Raw With A Locker Room-Clearing Brawl

06.12.17

USA Network

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Samoa Joe — the current No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship — choked out Paul Heyman with the Coquina Clutch. It was a shocking image, and one that doesn’t happen very often, as Heyman is very much a NPC in the WWE Universe.

This week’s Raw opened with Heyman and his client, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, in the center of the ring. Heyman called Joe a mutt, and a punk and a dog, and said he isn’t man enough to place the Coquina Clutch on Lesnar. At that, Joe came down and stared Lesnar down before hitting him with a headbutt, causing the two to begin scrapping.

