The Bullet Club Pulled A DX And Invaded Monday Night Raw

#WWE
09.26.17 42 mins ago

One of the funniest (or at least most iconic) moments of the Attitude Era was undoubtedly when D-Generation X invaded WCW Monday Nitro. Raw and Nitro were running only minutes away from one another on that fateful day in 1998, so Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna and the New Age Outlaws camouflaged themselves up, climbed aboard a “tank” (aka a Jeep, but don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story, Trips) and headed to the Scope in Norfolk, Virginia for an afternoon full of dick jokes and … well, mostly dick jokes.

Well, what’s old is new again: Yesterday, the Bullet Club staged their own invasion of WWE, which was running Monday Night Raw at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California — just minutes from where the Bullet Club had been doing a signing at a local mall.

So together, Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll and Brandi Rhodes rallied the troops and took a stretch Hummer (or a tank, whatever) to the scene, where a few hundred of their fans joined them. And of course, the whole thing was captured for an episode of BC’s “Being The Elite” YouTube show, and to be honest, it’s worth watching all the way through.

