Youtube

This past Tuesday on WWE Smackdown Live, there was a dream match in the main event with Shinsuke Nakamura beating John Cena clean to earn a shot at the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. The match was great, but what really got people talking was that nasty bump Cena took on his head and neck that took place right before Nakamura hit his Kinshasa knee strike finisher to win the match.

Here’s a look at it in case you missed it.

USA Network

Since then, wrestling fans have offered their take on what happened. Some people think that Nakamura was reckless, or that Cena was supposed to bump onto his stomach and it’s his fault for not turning over enough. Others, like myself, simply realize that it’s part of the business; that accidents happen. What really matters is that Cena is fine and there’s no reason for Nakamura to get any heat.