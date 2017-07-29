Carmella’s Comments About WWE And ‘Total Divas’ Are Sadly Way Off-Base

As another season of Total Divas looms on the horizon, its newest cast members are hitting the promo circuit and hitting it hard. Carmella is one such Superstar, pounding the metaphorical bricks to get people pumped up about how her season is gonna be challenging but entertaining and, of course, f-a-b-u-l-o-u-s.
The Smackdown Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase holder sat down with The Wrap to do just this, but the following quote has as all scratching our heads:
I really think it is important especially at this time in the women’s revolution to show we’re not here to bring each other down, we’re here to bring each other up. There’s going to be inevitable drama with the travel, sometimes it gets to you and you forget what’s really important and why we’re all here. My role on the show so far from filming is trying to be the peacemaker and remind everyone what we’re doing here — we are making history, having great matches and moving forward with this women’s revolution. I just want to be champion, I want to make history. I am here, I am doing it and I want to make history.
