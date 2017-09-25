Cesaro Got His Teeth Horribly Busted At WWE No Mercy

Sheamus and Cesaro took on noted Crossfit enthusiasts Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in an attempt to win back the Raw Tag Team Titles during Sunday’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. Not only did they lose the match and fail in getting their belts back, but Cesaro apparently lost some teeth along the way. Please join us on a little tour of what happened that we like to call “OH MY GOD CESARO HONEY NO”:

NOPE

NOPE

NOOOOPE

NOPE NOPE TRIPLE NOPE

OKAY TOUR IS OVER EVERYBODY OFF THE BUS

Propelled by a slingshot from Ambrose, it appears that Cesaro went into the turnbuckle harder than your recently divorced aunt into a bottle of rosé during Thanksgiving. It’s not clear at the moment whether he fully lost a few teeth in the front, or just broke them during the impact, but either way Cesaro is a total beast for finishing out the match.

