Cesaro Got His Teeth Horribly Busted At WWE No Mercy

Sheamus and Cesaro took on noted Crossfit enthusiasts Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in an attempt to win back the Raw Tag Team Titles during Sunday’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. Not only did they lose the match and fail in getting their belts back, but Cesaro apparently lost some teeth along the way. Please join us on a little tour of what happened that we like to call “OH MY GOD CESARO HONEY NO”:
NOPE
NOPE
NOOOOPE
NOPE NOPE TRIPLE NOPE
OKAY TOUR IS OVER EVERYBODY OFF THE BUS
Propelled by a slingshot from Ambrose, it appears that Cesaro went into the turnbuckle harder than your recently divorced aunt into a bottle of rosé during Thanksgiving. It’s not clear at the moment whether he fully lost a few teeth in the front, or just broke them during the impact, but either way Cesaro is a total beast for finishing out the match.
I love cesaro but you’re not doing your job right if you take a picture of your smiling busted teeth with your smiling tag partner after taking the L! You dont have the cactus jack chainsaw charlie persona for that pic to work and how are you supposed to continue a good heated storyline if you get busted up, take the L and then youre both smiling? Pshhhhh to the promo they cut next time theyre on tv about how mad they are about it and how they will get revenge
gross, it almost looks like they didnt even break, but rather got shoved back up into his gums. anyways, it’s hard to feel too much sympathy here since he basically put his own face into the ring post lol