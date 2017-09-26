Cesaro’s Injury At WWE No Mercy Was Somehow Grosser Than Expected

WWE.com

On Sunday night at WWE’s No Mercy pay-per-view, wrestling fans everywhere were horrified by an injury during the Raw Tag Team Championship match between champs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and challengers Sheamus and Cesaro. At one point, Ambrose catapulted Cesaro into the corner, and while going for the tried and true Mr. Perfect “miss the turnbuckles and hit the post” visual, Cesaro’s face hit the post, teeth-first.

Cesaro came up clutching at his face and was soon bleeding from the mouth. From multiple angles, it looked like the Swiss Superman had lost his front teeth, and photos after the match made it seem as if his chompers had been busted all to smithereens.

As it turns out, the truth is actually grosser than that!