Cesaro’s Injury At WWE No Mercy Was Somehow Grosser Than Expected

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
09.26.17

WWE.com

On Sunday night at WWE’s No Mercy pay-per-view, wrestling fans everywhere were horrified by an injury during the Raw Tag Team Championship match between champs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and challengers Sheamus and Cesaro. At one point, Ambrose catapulted Cesaro into the corner, and while going for the tried and true Mr. Perfect “miss the turnbuckles and hit the post” visual, Cesaro’s face hit the post, teeth-first.

Cesaro came up clutching at his face and was soon bleeding from the mouth. From multiple angles, it looked like the Swiss Superman had lost his front teeth, and photos after the match made it seem as if his chompers had been busted all to smithereens.

As it turns out, the truth is actually grosser than that!

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCESAROinjuriesOUCH MY TEETHWrestling injuriesWWEWWE NO MERCY 2017

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP