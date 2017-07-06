Charlotte Flair Will Star In ‘Psych: The Movie,’ Which Is A Real Thing

07.06.17

YouTube

Charlotte Flair has held championship gold five different times in WWE (in a span of what feels like five days), but there’s one thing she’s never done before: acted. Well, I mean, sure, all pro wrestling is a form of acting, and she definitely did some acting when she broke the heart of her father Ric Flair on Raw, but I’m talking about an honest-to-god professional acting gig.

Charlotte has landed a part as a bad guy in Psych: The Movie, which is apparently a real, actual thing that will air on USA Network. If Psych sounds familiar to you, it’s the show that ran from 2006 to 2014 and was notable for not being Suits or Burn Notice.

TV Guide reports that Flair will be in the movie as a character named [heaving sigh] “Heather Rockrear,” who will be the majordomo of the film’s baddie, Thin White Duke, played by Zachary Levi. The movie premieres on USA Network in December, so Santa got all those letters you sent him about bringing back Psych.

Flair is the latest in a long line of WWE guest stars on Psych, a list that includes John Cena, The Miz, the Bella Twins, Mickie James, and Stacy Keibler. And the Big Show, of course. You can’t have a show on USA Network without Big Show appearing on it at least once. It’s the law.

