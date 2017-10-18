Neville has spent most of 2017 as the main heel in WWE’s Cruiserweight division. He held the company’s Cruiserweight Championship for 232 days this year (combined in two reigns) before losing it to Enzo Amore at last month’s Raw No Mercy pay-per-view.

A few weeks later, Neville asked for his release from WWE, which shocked most fans when the news came out last week. That was followed up by more news that Neville wasn’t at Raw last week and he obviously wasn’t there this week either. Nothing has been said from WWE’s side on the topic, but the expectation is that Neville’s release from WWE is coming whenever they can work out the details. It may be this week or later in the month. We just don’t know yet.

Chris Jericho is a guy that has worked with Neville in the past in TV matches and plenty of house show matches. Jericho is also very open and honest in offering perspective on various WWE related topics. His opinion is valued because he’s seen it all and done it all in the wrestling business.