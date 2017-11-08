Youtube

The biggest story of this past weekend happened on Sunday when we found out on Sunday that Chris Jericho is going to face NJPW’s US Champion Kenny Omega at WrestleMania Kingdom 12 on January 4, 2018. Fans were left to wonder how it’s going to happen, why it’s going to happen and they probably got excited because it’s a dream match for a lot of people.

There’s a connection between Jericho and Omega because they are both from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Omega was on Jericho’s podcast earlier this year and you could tell they got along great although they haven’t wrestled before. Since Jericho has only wrestled in WWE in 1999 and Omega is happy in New Japan, so it was possible that this match would never happen. Never say never in wrestling, of course.

The details of how the match came together are interesting as reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio on Tuesday. Meltzer said they started planning this Jericho/Omega match in August. He noted that Jericho got the idea from watching the buildup to the huge Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight.

Jericho was wondering how to do something just like that fight ,and the idea was that it had to be a match the people thought they would never see. That led to Jericho talking to Omega and Gedo, New Japan’s booker (and former tag team partner of Jericho), which in turn led to the match being announced this week. Meltzer said they had meetings in New York, negotiated and came to a deal.