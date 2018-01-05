Chris Jericho Attacked Another Top New Japan Star At New Year Dash

New Japan World

Chris Jericho is nearly 30 years into his pro wrestling career at this point, and he is currently in the midst of reinventing himself once again. This time, he’s playing the role of globetrotting household-name icon hellbent on proving to the best wrestlers in Japan that he can still go.

On Thursday, Jericho made his eagerly-awaited New Japan return, as he took on Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12, in a co-main event that was dubbed “Alpha vs. Omega.”

