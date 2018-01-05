Chris Jericho Attacked Another Top New Japan Star At New Year Dash

Chris Jericho is nearly 30 years into his pro wrestling career at this point, and he is currently in the midst of reinventing himself once again. This time, he’s playing the role of globetrotting household-name icon hellbent on proving to the best wrestlers in Japan that he can still go.
On Thursday, Jericho made his eagerly-awaited New Japan return, as he took on Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12, in a co-main event that was dubbed “Alpha vs. Omega.”
(You can find the full Wrestle Kingdom 12 results here, but in the event that you’re waiting to watch the AXS TV broadcast of the event on Saturday, or if you haven’t had time to watch the lengthy event yet and are hoping to avoid spoilers, I am giving you this parenthetical paragraph to hastily close the tab, lest your eyes rocket further down the page and then you blame me or With Spandex for spoiling your good time. Bless you.)
I know Jericho isn’t known for working stiff but those were some Shane McMahon level shots he was throwing.
It’s the Japanese strong style. They like to potato each other.
It looks like I was 100 percent wrong on Jericho I thought he was simply doing a one off to put over omega but this implies otherwise
I wonder whether this is New Japan realizing that in elevating Omega and, by association with Kenny, Okada to an international audience that left behind the most popular wrestler they have actually there (listen to the pop at the start of the title match) with a merch line that last I looked took up seven of NJPW Shop’s eight most popular merch items while shifting virtually nothing in America.
That Naito loss was a huge mistake.