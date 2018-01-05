Chris Jericho Attacked Another Top New Japan Star At New Year Dash

01.05.18 2 hours ago 5 Comments

New Japan World

Chris Jericho is nearly 30 years into his pro wrestling career at this point, and he is currently in the midst of reinventing himself once again. This time, he’s playing the role of globetrotting household-name icon hellbent on proving to the best wrestlers in Japan that he can still go.

On Thursday, Jericho made his eagerly-awaited New Japan return, as he took on Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12, in a co-main event that was dubbed “Alpha vs. Omega.”

(You can find the full Wrestle Kingdom 12 results here, but in the event that you’re waiting to watch the AXS TV broadcast of the event on Saturday, or if you haven’t had time to watch the lengthy event yet and are hoping to avoid spoilers, I am giving you this parenthetical paragraph to hastily close the tab, lest your eyes rocket further down the page and then you blame me or With Spandex for spoiling your good time. Bless you.)

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS JERICHONEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWTETSUYA NAITO

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP