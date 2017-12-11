Chris Jericho Appeared At A New Japan Show To Attack Kenny Omega

Twitter

Chris Jericho has pretty much been everywhere since taking his most recent leave from WWE. He’s promoting a new book, a new tour with his band Fozzy, and a rock and wrestling cruise.

He’s also gearing up to have his first match outside WWE in nearly two decades. On January 4, Jericho will appear at Wrestle Kingdom 12, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest show of the year, to have a bona fide generational dream match as he takes on Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

But as it turns out, we didn’t have to wait until January 4 to see these two mega-stars get physical.