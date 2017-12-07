Chris Jericho Was Originally Supposed To Win The WWE Universal Title At WrestleMania 33

#WrestleMania 33 #Wrestlemania
12.07.17 2 hours ago

Youtube

Chris Jericho has a gift for telling tales, and he knows fans always crave more information about what really happened behind the scenes. Whether it’s in one of his books, during his Talk is Jericho podcast, or while being interviewed by somebody else, Jericho’s candidness is something that fans always appreciate.

Jericho recently appeared on the 500th episode of The Taz Show, and talked about how the original plan wasn’t for him to defend the United States Championship against Kevin Owens. Instead, they had something else in mind. Here’s how Jericho explained what WWE’s creative team initially brought to him:

“The original plan for WrestleMania 33 was Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho for the [Universal] Championship. I beat Owens at WrestleMania, and then I lose it to Brock [Lesnar] at the next pay-per-view at the end of April.”

As you may recall, Goldberg won the Universal title from Owens at Fastlane due to Jericho’s distraction, which led to Goldberg losing the title to Lesnar at WrestleMania.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WrestleMania 33#Wrestlemania
TAGSCHRIS JERICHOKEVIN OWENSWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 33

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP