Chris Jericho has a gift for telling tales, and he knows fans always crave more information about what really happened behind the scenes. Whether it’s in one of his books, during his Talk is Jericho podcast, or while being interviewed by somebody else, Jericho’s candidness is something that fans always appreciate.

Jericho recently appeared on the 500th episode of The Taz Show, and talked about how the original plan wasn’t for him to defend the United States Championship against Kevin Owens. Instead, they had something else in mind. Here’s how Jericho explained what WWE’s creative team initially brought to him:

“The original plan for WrestleMania 33 was Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho for the [Universal] Championship. I beat Owens at WrestleMania, and then I lose it to Brock [Lesnar] at the next pay-per-view at the end of April.”

As you may recall, Goldberg won the Universal title from Owens at Fastlane due to Jericho’s distraction, which led to Goldberg losing the title to Lesnar at WrestleMania.