At this point, CM Punk’s return to the Octagon seems like a foregone conclusion. We’ve had regular updates from Duke Roufus’ training camp up in Milwaukee, and the frequency of news trickling out of the home of the Pettis brothers, Ben Askren and other stars make it seem like Punk’s second pro MMA fight will be sooner rather than later.

Hopefully, the UFC goes easier on him this time. But Punk’s coach is making it clear that the beating he took at the hands of Mickey Gall at UFC 203 was actually quite good for him, as far as learning experiences that leave your ear bleeding go. Roufus imparted some of this wisdom on the UFC Unfiltered podcast (h/t MMA Junkie):

“I just think the first time you step in the octagon, there’s something special you’ve got to deal with getting in there. For Punk, this sounds really weird, but now he knows what a beating feels like – a real beating. I think (a loss like Punk’s at UFC 203) will help a lot of fighters to the point of haunting them, like, ‘No, I don’t want to feel this way ever again.’ It’s not the physical. These guys are tough. It’s the mental anguish. You don’t want to feel that depressing, embarrassing feeling of getting beat up in front of God and everyone. It’s no fun. It’s been great motivation for him.”

Of course, Punk could’ve taken a few warm-up fights against cans so he didn’t have to fight someone who actually belongs in the biggest MMA organization in the world. Even if Punk has improved greatly over the last year, what fighter could he possibly face that would make sense for him? According to Roufus, Dana White and the UFC matchmakers just went into their weekly matchmaking meeting, “and we’ll get some news soon.”

