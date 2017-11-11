A Miami Fan’s ‘College GameDay’ Sign Illustrated The Difference Between The Rock And ‘Rudy’

11.11.17

Saturday’s college football slate is loaded, with the day’s marquee matchup happening between the third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the seventh-ranked Miami Hurricanes. Not only is it a primetime kick between two of the best teams in the country, but it plays to many fans’ sense of nostalgia, as Notre Dame and Miami are two college football blue bloods that had quite the rivalry in years past — the 1988 “Catholics vs. Convicts” game is one of the best in sport’s history.

This year, the two are squaring off with a ton on the line, as the loser is almost certainly eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Additionally, College GameDay broadcast from Miami on Saturday morning, which always helps make big games feel even bigger.

While GameDay was in town, we saw quite the selection of wonderful signs. This one might have been the best, as it compared the two most well-known defensive ends that both schools have produced: Miami’s Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Notre Dame’s Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger.

